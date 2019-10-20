Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins ejected for throwing punch

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins appeared to throw a punch at Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford during Sunday's game. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins rookie defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at offensive lineman Cody Ford.

Less than a minute into the contest, Wilkins was engaged with Ford on a block. The two got into a scuffle during the play, which ended with Wilkins appearing to swing and connect with Ford's helmet.

Wilkins was immediately penalized and disqualified from the game. The punch came on the second play of the matchup.

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins has been EJECTED on the first play of the game against the Bills for throwing a punch! (Via @houtz)#MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/m66pS1nfN0— SportsLine (@SportsLine) October 20, 2019

Wilkins' ejection marked the eighth disqualification of an NFL player from a game during this season, tied for the most through seven weeks in the last 15 seasons.

Following Wilkins' ejection from the game, the Bills scored a field goal on their opening offensive possession. Buffalo held a 17-14 lead over the Dolphins with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Wilkins, who was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick out of Clemson, has started every contest on the defensive line this season.