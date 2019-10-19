Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams out vs. Oakland Raiders

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) has missed the last two games with a turf toe injury. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers will play without star wide receiver Davante Adams once again in Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Adams, who has missed the Packers' last two games, was ruled out for Sunday's matchup due to a turf toe injury, according to the team's official injury report released Friday.

The two-time Pro Bowl wideout sustained the injury during the team's Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was hurt after making a reception in the fourth quarter and hasn't returned to the field since.

In four games this season, Adams has recorded 25 catches for 378 yards. Prior to his injury, he had a career-high 180 receiving yards on 10 receptions against the Eagles.

The Packers also listed fellow receivers Geronimo Allison (concussion) as doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.

If Allison and Valdes-Scantling are unable to suit up, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will throw to three former undrafted free agents in Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd. The team also signed veteran wideout Ryan Grant off the streets this week.