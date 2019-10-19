Browns QB Baker Mayfield fined $12.5K for calling refs 'pretty bad'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called off referees after his team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been fined $12,500 for criticizing officials after a Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Sources informed NFL Network of the fine Saturday. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews and Detroit Lions cornerback Tracy Walker were also fined for criticizing officials after their Week 6 games.

Mayfield completed 22 of 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the 32-28 loss Oct. 13 in Cleveland. After the game, he told reporters the referees were "pretty bad." He specifically took issue with a blindside block penalty against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and a non-call of a face mask committed on running back Nick Chubb.

"The refs are never an excuse," Mayfield said. "I will probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today. The guy is squared up with [Landry], running at him and he is lowering his head into Jarvis. What is [Landry] supposed to do? Avoid him? This is not bull fighting. I don't know. It ticks me off."

Mayfield has completed 56.6 percent of his throws for 1,496 yards, five scores and a league-high 11 interceptions in six starts this season. The Browns have a Week 7 bye before facing the New England Patriots Oct. 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.