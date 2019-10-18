New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram to return vs. Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) missed the last three games due to a high ankle sprain. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram are expected to play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley and Engram were full participants in practice this week, according to the Giants' official injury report released Friday. They were not listed on the final injury report and are projected to be available Sunday without limitations.

Barkley missed the Giants' last three games because of a high ankle sprain he suffered during the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 22. Engram sat out of New York's loss to the New England Patriots last week due to a sprained MCL in his left knee.

In three games this season, Barkley has 37 carries for 237 yards and one touchdown, with 11 receptions for 74 yards. Engram has 33 catches for 373 yards and two receiving scores in five games (four starts) in 2019.

Meanwhile, starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard remains sidelined due to a concussion. He was officially ruled out Friday.

Backup running back Wayne Gallman and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre were cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and are expected to suit up against the Cardinals.