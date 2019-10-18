Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expected to miss at least three weeks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 10 of 11 passes and threw a touchdown before leaving in the first half of a win against the Denver Broncos due to an injury Thursday in Denver. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks of action after sustaining a knee injury during a Thursday Night Football win against the Denver Broncos.

The reigning NFL MVP dislocated a kneecap during a fourth down quarterback sneak in the first half of the victory Thursday in Denver. He did not return to the game. Sources told NFL Network Friday that Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks as a result of the injury, but there is optimism he can play through the ailment after that timeline.

Mahomes is set to have an MRI Friday, which will show if his timeline for return will be longer.

The Chiefs star completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving Thursday's game. He has completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes was "in a good place" after the win against the Broncos. Reid did not go into detail on what injury Mahomes sustained.

"Our doctor was phenomenal calming everything down, he calmed the storm right there. Patrick was good and felt very comfortable with him. He refused to get in that cart," Reid told reporters.

Sports stars took to Twitter to support Mahomes after he went down. LeBron James, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz were among those who had well wishes for the Chiefs star.

"Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far," Mahomes tweeted after the game.

The Chiefs (5-2) host the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 before taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Kansas City has a Week 12 bye.