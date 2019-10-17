Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller leads the team with 359 receiving yards through five starts this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders have signed tight end Darren Waller to a multi-year contract extension.

Oakland announced the pact Wednesday. NFL Network reported the pact pays Waller about $9 million annually through the 2023 season. Waller was previously set to hit free agency in March.

Waller, 27, is having a breakout year, with 37 catches for a team-high 359 yards through five starts in 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end entered the league as a sixth round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Waller made 12 catches for 103 yards and two scores in two seasons with the Ravens. He was suspended for the 2017 season and played just four games for the Raiders in 2018.

The Raiders face the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.