Fantasy football: Week 7 tight end rankings

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Austin Hooper, Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry and Travis Kelce top my Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Rhett Ellison and Gerald Everett round out my top-10 options for Week 7.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my weekly waiver wire article if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

You also should remove Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz lands at No. 3 in my Week 7 tight end rankings. Ertz has at least 50 receiving yards in every game this season, but has only found the end zone once. I expect him to rebound in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, a unit that has allowed the fifth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends. This game has shootout potential and Ertz will likely see a lot of targets from quarterback Carson Wentz. Keep him in your lineup, regardless of league format.

Hunter Henry had a spectacular 2019 debut, going off for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He should put up TE1 numbers once again in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. The Chargers also have a banged up offensive line, which means quarterback Philip Rivers will likely be looking to Henry as a quick option. I expect another big yardage total from Henry against the Titans. He is my No. 4 tight end for Week 7.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Veteran Jason Witten came out of retirement and scored in each of his first two games for the Dallas Cowboys, but hasn't returned to the end zone since. I have Witten as my No. 8 tight end for Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have been decent at defending tight ends in 2019, but I think Witten will see a lot of targets in this matchup, especially if Amari Cooper misses the game due to injury. Witten is worth starting, but only if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

Rhett Ellison is another player who could see more looks in Week 7 based on injuries. I expect the New York Giants tight end to post a respectable fantasy football scoring line if Evan Engram misses this game. The Giants are facing the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. The Cardinals have also allowed a league-high seven touchdowns and 599 yards to the position. Ellison is a top-10 option if Engram misses the game.

LONGSHOTS

Dawson Knox is a stream-worthy option at tight end if you are in a league that requires starting the position. I have Knox as my No. 13 option this week as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins haven't been awful at defending tight ends, but the Bills shouldn't have any problem scoring in this AFC East clash. I expect Knox to get some red zone looks.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham has two touchdowns this season, but would have a few more scores if not for drops in the end zone. I can see him scoring his third touchdown in Week 7 against the Oakland Raiders, a unit tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Graham should also see more looks this week as the Packers' wide receiver group is banged up. He is my No. 14 tight end for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Franciso 49ers at WAS

2. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAR

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at SEA

7. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at GB

8. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

9. Rhett Ellison, New York Giants vs. ARI

10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

11. Darren Fells, Houston Texans at IND

12. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

13. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

14. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. OAK

15. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at CHI

16. Luke Willson, Seattle Seahawks vs. BAL

17. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. KC

18. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

19. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

20. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. MIN