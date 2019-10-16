Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Leonard Fournette, David Johnson, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott top my Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Derrick Henry, Marlon Mark, Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram and Josh Jacobs round out my top 10 options for Week 7.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out my weekly waiver wire article. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

You also should remove Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Jacksonville Jaguars star Leonard Fournette tops my Week 7 running back rankings for several reasons. The Jaguars face the Cincinnati Bengals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Fournette is also being heavily leaned on this season. The recipe of workload and opportunity is too good to pass up this week for Fournette. He is an elite option in this matchup. Fournette had at least 20 carries in each of his last three games. He was held to 72 rushing yards in Week 6, but should break out for more than 100 yards in Week 7 against this beatable defense.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has also been a workhorse this season. Henry is my No. 6 running back for Week 7 as he takes on the Los Angeles Chargers, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Henry only has one performance with at least 100 rushing yards this season, but the Titans have had the most success as a team when Henry is a large part of the offense. Henry should be even more involved this week after the team switched to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Keep this RB1 in your lineup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has produced like a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 for the last few weeks. He comes in as my No. 8 running back in Week 7. The Broncos are facing the Kansas City Chiefs, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect the Broncos to do what other teams have done against the Chiefs lately and run the ball with regularity. Lindsay has four touchdowns in his last four games and found the end zone in back-to-back games entering Week 7. Look for RB1 production out of Lindsay once again.

The San Francisco 49ers are loaded at the running back position and Tevin Coleman might be there best weapon. I have Coleman as my No. 12 running back for Week 7, landing in RB2 territory. The 49ers should dominate the Washington Redskins and Coleman will likely have a huge role. The Redskins are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Coleman had 97 yards and a score in his return from injury in Week 5. He had another score in Week 6. Start Coleman with confidence, especially in point-per-reception formats.

LONGSHOTS

Veteran Frank Gore has been surprisingly productive this season. This week he faces the Miami Dolphins, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I have the Buffalo Bills running back at No. 16 at the position in my weekly rankings. Gore is a solid bye week fill in option and a matchup-dependent RB2 going forward. While this is a great matchup, Gore's production could have a ceiling if the Bills have rookie Devin Singletary active for this matchup. But I still expect starter-worthy production, regardless of Singletary's status.

Malcolm Brown could be another sneaky RB2 in Week 7, depending on the health of Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley. Brown only had 40 yards on 11 carries in his first start last week against the San Francisco 49ers, but the 49ers boast one of the top defenses in the NFL. The Rams are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. The Falcons just allowed David Johnson and Chase Edmonds to have solid production when they lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Atlanta also struggled against Carlos Hyde, Marlon Mack and Derrick Henry before facing the Cardinals. I have Brown as my No. 25 option for Week 7, with the expectation of Gurley sitting out.

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

2. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at NYG

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at DET

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. ARI

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

7. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

8. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. KC

9. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at SEA

10. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at GB

11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. BAL

12. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers at WAS

13. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. NE

14. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAR

15. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at CHI

16. Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

17. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

18. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

19. Sony Michel, New England Patriots at NYJ

20. Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos vs. KC

21. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. OAK

22. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

23. Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

24. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. NO

25. Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

26. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans at IND

27. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers at WAS

28. Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins at BUF

29. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints at CHI

30. James White, New England Patriots at NYJ