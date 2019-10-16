Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has completed 72.1 percent of his throws for 2,011 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 69.7 percent of his throws for 1,883 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has completed 69.7 percent of his throws for 1,644 yards, 12 scores and three interceptions this season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Jared Goff top my Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady round out my top-10 options for Week 7.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my weekly waiver wire article. There are several capable gunslingers with great matchups who should be on your streaming radar.

You also should remove Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 7. Murray threw a season-high three touchdown passes in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. This week he faces a New York Giants defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Murray should have another big day throwing the ball in a game I expect to be a shootout.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passed for just 78 yards in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. I expect a huge rebound in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Goff should get back on track and surpass 300 passing yards against the Falcons. He also has a shot of throwing multiple touchdown passes. Goff is my No. 5 quarterback this week and should be started in all leagues.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of my top waiver wire additions for Week 7. He is also the No. 8 quarterback in my weekly rankings. The Bills battle the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Bills should dominate this game defensively, but Allen has a shot at a lot of passing yards and rushing yards against a weaker opponent. Allen is a great bye week fill in option against the Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is my No. 9 option for Week 7. The Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles, a unit tied for allowing the third-most passing yards to quarterbacks. While Amari Cooper could miss this game for the Cowboys, I still expect a starter-worthy day from Prescott as the Eagles own one of the worst secondary units in the league.

LONGSHOTS

New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones had a hot start to his career, but hasn't been great from a fantasy football perspective over the last few weeks. I expect more production in Week 7 as the Giants face the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Jones is my No. 13 option this week and is a borderline starter. He is a great bye week fill in if your regular starter is unavailable.

Jacoby Brissett had at least two touchdown tosses in each of his first four games this season. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 5, before a Week 6 bye. He returns to action against the Houston Texans, a unit allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. This game should be close as the Texans and Colts fight for leverage in the AFC South. I expect the Colts to attempt to control the game on the ground, but Brissett has a shot at a few touchdown tosses when the Colts get in the red zone. Brissett is my No. 14 option for Week 7, landing in streaming territory.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at IND

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at NYG

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAR

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. BAL

5. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at SEA

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

10. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at NYJ

11. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. OAK

12. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

13. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. ARI

14. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at WAS

16. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

17. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

18. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at DET

19. Joe Flacco, Denver Broncos vs. KC

20. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX