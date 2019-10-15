Steelers lose DE Stephon Tuitt for season

Pittsburgh Steelers defender Stephon Tuitt was on pace to set a new career-high in sacks this year before sustaining a season-ending injury in Week 6. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt will miss the rest of the season after tearing a pectoral muscle.

Sources informed ESPN and NFL Network of Tuitt's injury status Monday. Tuitt picked up the injury during the Steelers' win against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. He left the game in the first half and did not return. Veteran defender Tyson Alualu replaced Tuitt after his departure.

Tuitt, 26, had 22 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in six starts this season. The six-year veteran had 45 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and four passes defensed in 14 starts last season. Tuitt joined the Steelers as a second round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He has three years remaining on his contract with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (2-4) sit in third place in the AFC North entering Week 7. The Steelers have a bye before hosting the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football Oct. 28 in Pittsburgh.