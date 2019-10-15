Connor Barwin began his 10-year NFL career in 2009 with the Houston Texans. He appeared in 15 games last season for the New York Giants. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl defensive end/linebacker Connor Barwin has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Barwin made the announcement Monday, a day before his 33rd birthday. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defender did not play in a game this season after appearing in 15 games last season with the New York Giants.

Barwin entered the league as a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati product spent four seasons with the Texans before a four-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the 2017 season with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Giants before the 2018 campaign. The Giants cut Barwin in February.

"[Tuesday] I turn 33 and after a decade of playing the greatest sport there is, I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote on Instagram. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family -- thank you all! It was an honor to compete on Sundays for the last ten years. Houston, Philadelphia, L.A. and New York -- couldn't have dreamed of a better journey. Thank you for the good times and all the support!"

Barwin had 368 tackles, 77 tackles for a loss, 56.5 sacks, 44 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception in 142 appearances during his 10-year NFL career. He had 64 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 14.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles during his 2014 Pro Bowl campaign with the Eagles.