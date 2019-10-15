Patriots handing Michael Bennett one-game suspension for detrimental conduct

New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett (77) had a disagreement with Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema last Friday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are suspending veteran defensive end Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental to the team.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Bennett, who wasn't present at Tuesday's practice, was suspended for one week by the team. The suspension resulted from a disagreement between the defender and defensive line coach Bret Bielema last week that was witnessed by multiple players.

"On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension," Bennett told ESPN on Tuesday. "I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused."

Bennett played only 11 out of a possible 50 defensive snaps in the Patriots' victory over the New York Giants on Thursday. His first game action came at the beginning of the second quarter.

In the team's Week 5 matchup against the Washington Redskins, Bennett saw only 14 defensive snaps. Over six games in New England, he has made one start and recorded 2.5 sacks.

Bennett, 33, was one of the Patriots' key off-season acquisitions when the franchise traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the Pro Bowl defensive lineman and a seventh-round selection.

Bennett was expected to replace Trey Flowers, who signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in the off-season, but has seen limited snaps in each game this season.