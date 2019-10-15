Los Angeles Rams trade Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters to Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (pictured) was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a draft pick Tuesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams traded Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Tuesday.

The Rams received linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick from the Ravens, according to the team. League sources told ESPN that the pick is a fifth-rounder.

Los Angeles originally acquired Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs before the beginning of last season. In 22 regular-season contests with the Rams, he recorded five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

The Chiefs selected Peters in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington. He made the Pro Bowl in the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the franchise.

RELATED Los Angeles Rams to place CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve

Peters, who is in the final season of his rookie contract, will get a chance to play against the Rams in Week 12, when Los Angeles will host the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The trade comes one day after the Rams placed fellow starting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve with a rib injury. He will be sidelined for at least eight weeks before he is eligible to return from IR.

The Ravens, who have been hit by multiple injuries in their secondary, needed help in the defensive backfield. Cornerback Jimmy Smith has missed the last five games because of a knee injury, and nickel corner Tavon Young is out for the season with a neck injury.

RELATED Philadelphia Eagles release veteran LB Zach Brown after loss to Vikings

Kenny Young started the season as the Ravens' weakside linebacker but fell out of the rotation after multiple mistakes. He was a healthy scratch in Week 5.