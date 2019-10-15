Jacksonville Jaguars to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) is being traded to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round draft picks and a fourth-round selection. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that the Rams are sending first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-round selection in 2021, to the Jaguars for Ramsey.

The trade will fill a major hole in the Rams' secondary after the team traded away Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick earlier Tuesday.

The Rams' series of moves to address their secondary came after the team placed fellow starting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve because of a rib injury, leaving the team scrambling to shore up its defensive backfield.

Ramsey's four-year tenure in Jacksonville had a rocky conclusion, which ended with the All-Pro defensive back asking the team to trade him after he was chastised by Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin following a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

Ramsey also got into a verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during the Jaguars' matchup against the Texans. The cornerback missed multiple practices and three consecutive games for a variety of reasons, which included an illness, back soreness and the birth of his second child.

Ramsey is in the fourth season of his five-year rookie contract. Through three games this season, he has recorded 17 total tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.