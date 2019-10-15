Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Julio Jones, Cooper Kupp, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas and Tyreek Hill top my Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, John Brown, Michael Gallup and Julian Edelman round out my top 10 options for Week 7.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 7 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are need a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You also should remove Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 7. The Falcons are facing the Los Angeles Rams, who have a banged-up secondary. Matt Ryan has been electric so far in 2019 and Jones should benefit from his pass-happy offense once again. Jones began the season hot, with four touchdowns through the first three weeks, but hasn't scored since. I expect that to change in Week 7. Look for at least 100 receiving yards and a score from the elite WR1.

Cooper Kupp will be on the other end of the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons matchup. Kupp has turned into WR1 this season and remains an elite option in Week 7. I have the emerging Rams talent as my No. 2 wide receiver. The Falcons are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. I expect the Rams passing offense to get back on track in Week 7, with Kupp submitting a monster outing. The Rams wide receiver erupted for 114 yards per game from Week 2 through Week 5. He also scored four touchdowns during that stretch. He is coming off his worst game of the season, but should rebound in a big way against the Falcons.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Buffalo Bills veteran John Brown is my No. 8 wide receiver for Week 7. The Bills host the Miami Dolphins, a unit that has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. I can see Brown going off in this AFC East affair, as the Bills had a Week 6 bye to prepare. Brown has just one score on the season, but is an important part of the Bills' offense. Look for at least six catches and a touchdown for Brown against the struggling Dolphins.

With Amari Cooper ailing, the Dallas Cowboys will likely turn to Michael Gallup as their top wide receiver for Week 7. While Gallup isn't a great option typically, this matchup is too good to ignore. The Cowboys are facing the Philadelphia Eagles, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Eagles have allowed a league-high 11 touchdowns to the position. Gallup has a great shot to score in this matchup and is my No. 9 option for Week 7, landing in low-end WR1 range. Gallup went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, who boast a much more formidable secondary than the Eagles.

LONGSHOTS

If you are looking for a bye week fill in or a streaming starter, take a look at San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis. Pettis is my No. 34 option this week as the 49ers take on the Washington Redskins, a unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Redskins are also one of just three teams that has allowed at least 10 scores to wide receivers this season. I expect the 49ers to remain undefeated and win this game easily, with Pettis posting WR3 output. Pettis has one score on the season, but should find a lot of room to operate against the Redskins, who will likely be focusing on stopping the 49ers' rushing attack.

One week ago, the name Allen Lazard was not on anyone's mind in the fantasy football community. But the Green Bay Packers pass-catcher is seeing more playing time after several injuries. Lazard went off for four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 and has a great relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. I have him as my No. 41 option for Week 7 as the Packers face the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Lazard is the definition of a bye week fill in this week and can be used as a WR3. He is my No. 41 option at the position.

Week 7 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAR

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at IND

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at CHI

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at DET

7. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

8. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

9. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

10. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at NYJ

11. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. BAL

12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

13. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at NYG

14. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAR

15. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at DET

16. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

17. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at IND

18. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

19. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

20. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

21. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. KC

22. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

23. Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. ARI

24. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

25. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at TEN

26. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. NO

27. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

28. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. BAL

29. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN

30. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

31. Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Green Bay Packers vs. OAK

32. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos vs. KC

33. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. SF

34. Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers at WAS

35. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAR

36. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

37. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

38. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers at WAS

39. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. ARI

40. Jaron Brown, Seattle Seahawks vs. BAL

41. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. OAK

42. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at NYJ

43. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. NE

44. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. NE

45. Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

46. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

47. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. LAC

48. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

49. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at BUF

50. Zay Jones, Oakland Raiders at GB