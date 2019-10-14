Philadelphia Eagles release veteran LB Zach Brown after loss to Vikings

Former Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Brown (53) was released three days after making harsh comments about former teammate and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran linebacker Zach Brown, three days after he made harsh comments about former teammate and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The team announced the roster move Monday. League sources told ESPN that multiple NFL teams are interested in signing Brown.

The Eagles suffered a 38-20 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, dropping their record to 3-3 this season. When asked about Cousins before the contest, Brown told reporters: "I think every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball. For me, that's probably the weakest part of their offense is him."

Cousins completed 22-of-29 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles. After the game, Brown was asked to comment on Cousins' performance.

RELATED Chicago Bears place G Kyle Long on IR due to nagging hip injury

"I'm here to talk about the game. Not about that," Brown told reporters Sunday.

When he was pressed further, Brown said: "Any other questions besides about Kirk Cousins? He did a good job. He played good. Hats off to him."

The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year contract in May. He has played a significant amount of snaps in all six of the team's games this season, recording 31 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups.

The 29-year-old linebacker, who entered the NFL in 2012, has 664 career tackles with the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Eagles.

With the departure of Brown, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry are expected to have increased roles. The team could also sign an additional linebacker, with starter Nigel Bradham dealing with an ankle injury.