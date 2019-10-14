Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant made two field goals, but missed a vital extra point in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Veteran kicker Matt Bryant missed what would have been a game-tying extra point, resulting in the Atlanta Falcons' fifth loss of the season in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bryant took off his helmet and walked off the field with his head down after the misfire. The Cardinals ran out the clock to secure the 34-33 victory Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Bryant has missed just three extra point attempts during his 11-year career.

"The only thing that matters is how the game ends," Bryant told reporters. "I've gotten a lot of support, but it doesn't take away from the feelings of being depended on to go out there and do my job and come up short.

"It's disappointing for us to fight back the way we fought back and to not finish it off."

Arizona (2-3-1) and Atlanta (1-5) combined for 886 total yards in the close clash. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 340 yards and three scores in the win. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 30 of 36 passes for 356 yards and four scores.

"I watched the whole thing. I was preparing to go score," Murray said. "Fortunately for us, [Bryant] missed it."

Ryan hit Calvin Ridley for a 9-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. The Cardinals responded with a 39-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez. Murray hit Chase Edmonds for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 10-7 advantage at the start of the second quarter. Cardinals running back David Johnson pushed the lead to 17-7 with a 1-yard score on Arizona's next drive.

Each team added second quarter field goals and the Cardinals had a 20-10 lead at halftime. Murray threw his second touchdown pass of the game on the first drive of the second half. Bryant hit a 44-yard field goal on the following possession. Ryan threw touchdown passes to Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper on the Falcons' next two drives to tie the score at 27-27 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Murray gave the Cardinals a 34-27 lead by finding Johnson with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 5:18 remaining. The Falcons responded with a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with a Ryan touchdown pass to Freeman. Bryant settled in for the extra point before pushing the kick wide left, preserving the Cardinals' advantage.

"I just told [Bryant] we love him," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "He has made a million kicks and will make a bunch more for us this year. He's one of the most mentally tough guys that I've coached.

"He's hurting but we also knew that there were lots of plays in this game for people to make."

Freeman had 118 yards from scrimmage and two scores in the loss. Hooper hauled in eight catches for a game-high 117 yards and a score for the Falcons. Julio Jones had 108 yards on eight catches in the setback. Johnson had 102 yards from scrimmage and two scores for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Falcons face the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.