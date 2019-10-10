New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead, Phillip Dorsett ruled out for TNF

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the New York Giants due to a foot injury. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots will be without running back Rex Burkhead and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for their Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants.

The Patriots announced Thursday that Burkhead and Dorsett were among the team's inactives against the Giants. Receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) were listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week but will play on Thursday Night Football.

Burkhead was also a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable because of a foot injury, according to the Patriots' official injury report. It marks the second consecutive game that the 29-year-old tailback will miss.

With Burkhead out, the Patriots are expected to utilize Sony Michel and pass-catching back James White. Rookie running back Damien Harris was also declared inactive for the game.

Dorsett was limited in practice because of a hamstring ailment. He has 15 catches for 197 yards and a team-high three receiving touchdowns in five games this season.

In four games this year, Burkhead has 24 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown, with 14 receptions for 117 receiving yards.

For the Giants, star running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard were already ruled out due to injuries.