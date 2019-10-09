San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out four to six weeks with knee injury

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (pictured) has lost two starting offensive linemen and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to injuries over the last few weeks. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey due to a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday.

McGlinchey is having his knee scoped and is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to the team. He suffered the injury during the 49ers' 31-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

The second-year offensive lineman played 65 of a possible 71 offensive snaps in the win over the Browns. He was replaced by Daniel Brunskill late in the fourth quarter.

McGlinchey's knee issue marks the second injury to the 49ers' offensive line this season. Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley sustained a fractured fibula last month and is expected to return midway through the season after a multi-week absence.

Rookie offensive tackle Justin Skule has filled in for Staley since his injury. He played 100 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps over the last two weeks.

The 49ers also lost starting fullback Kyle Juszczyk for up to six weeks because of an MCL sprain. Despite the team's injury woes, San Francisco has cruised to a 4-0 record for the first time since 1990.