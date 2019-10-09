New York Giants rule out Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram for TNF tilt

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has sat out since Week 4 because of an ankle injury. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Giants will be without multiple offensive stars for their Thursday night matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Giants announced Wednesday that star running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the team's Week 6 clash against the Patriots. New York will also be without backup tailback Wayne Gallman due to a concussion.

Barkley has missed the last two weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Engram has been dealing with a problematic knee injury, while Shepard was ruled out because of a concussion.

Without Barkley and Gallman, the Giants are expected to utilize the combo of Jon Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny in the backfield. Rhett Ellison will fill in for Engram, who leads the Giants with 33 receptions and 373 yards, at tight end.

In three games this season, Barkley has 37 carries for 237 yards and one touchdown, while adding 11 receptions for 74 receiving yards. Shepard has 25 catches for 267 yards and one touchdown in four starts this year.