Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has two games this season with at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper and Tyler Boyd top my Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, Julian Edelman, Cooper Kupp and Will Fuller round out my top 10 options for Week 6.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 6 matchups. Be sure to check out your waiver wire and free agency if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You also should remove Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 6 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Cincinnati Bengals star Tyler Boyd is my No. 5 wide receiver for Week 6. Boyd went off for a season-high 123 yards and a score on 10 catches in Week 5. This week he faces the Baltimore Ravens, one of three NFL defenses that has allowed more than 1,000 yards to wide receivers in 2019. I expect another big game from Boyd here. He is a WR1 for me this week.

New England Patriots veteran Julian Edelman is my No. 8 option for Week 6. Edelman has scored in two of his last three games and went off for a season-high 110 yards on eight catches in Week 5. This week he faces a New York Giants unit that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady should find Edelman and fellow wide receiver Josh Gordon with ease against this beatable secondary.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Larry Fitzgerald is my No. 11 wide receiver this week. The veteran pass catcher started the season hot, putting together back-to-back games with more than 100 receiving yards. He has at least five receptions in every game. This week he battles an Atlanta Falcons secondary that has allowed the most touchdowns (10) and fantasy points to wide receivers. Kyler Murray might have his biggest game of the season this week, with Fitzgerald benefiting most.

If you have Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs on your roster, you have likely had to keep him in your lineup. Diggs is off to a slow start but I can see a great game from the speedy pass catcher against the Philadelphia Eagles. Diggs is a WR2 for me this week and my No. 14 option at the position. The Eagles have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. If Diggs can't succeed in this matchup, you should start worrying.

LONGSHOTS

Washington Redskins rookie Terry McLaurin is my No. 20 option this week. McLaurin scored in each of his first three games of the season, before missing Week 4 due to injury. He returned in Week 5 to post three catches for 51 yards against a tough New England Patriots defense. This week he battles the Miami Dolphins, a unit allowing the 10th most fantasy points to wide receivers. McLaurin has a WR1 ceiling in this matchup, but is safe bet for WR2 production.

The Miami Dolphins definitely don't have a high-octane offense, but the matchup against the Washington Redskins is too hard to ignore. Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is my No. 37 option for Week 6, landing in WR3 territory. Williams is definitely a dart-throw option, but I think he is worth the risk, especially if you are in need of a bye week fill-in option.

Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at KC

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. ARI

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at JAX

4. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NYJ

5. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

8. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. NYG

9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

10. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at KC

11. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

12. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. PHI

13. Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

14. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. PHI

15. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots vs. NYG

16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at TB

17. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

18. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

19. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. SEA

21. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at CLE

22. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NO

23. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

24. Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

25. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at GB

20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins at MIA

26. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles at MIN

27. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos vs. TEN

28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

29. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at NYJ

30. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at CLE

31. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

32. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at GB

33. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

34. KeeSean Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

35. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. TEN

36. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. SEA

37. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. WAS

38. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

39. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. WAS

40. Byron Pringle, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

41. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NO

42. Golden Tate, New York Giants at NE

43. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

44. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

45. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

46. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. DAL

47. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at TB

48. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. DAL

49. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

50. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC