New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is on pace for a career-high 1,865 yards from scrimmage this season. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram and Aaron Jones top my Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Dalvin Cook, David Johnson, Derrick Henry, Le'Veon Bell and Kerryon Johnson round out my top 10 options for Week 6.

Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders players should be removed from your lineup, as those teams have Week 6 byes.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out your league's waiver wire or free agent pool. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is my No. 1 option for Week 6. Kamara only has two touchdowns on the season, but is producing like an elite RB1 due to huge yardage totals. This week he faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Kamara should be in for a big day as the Saints lean on him against the Jaguars.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones erupted for 182 yards and four scores in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Now he is set to face a Detroit Lions defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Keep Jones in your lineup, regardless of matchup, until he cools down. He is an elite option until further notice and is my No. 5 running back for Week 6.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tennessee Titans veteran Derrick Henry is my No. 8 option for Week 6. Henry has had a stellar workload this season, with at least 17 touches in every game in 2019. He had at least 20 carries in Week 4 and Week 5. Henry has scored in four of his last five games. This week he faces a Denver Broncos unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Henry is an RB1 for Week 6.

New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell is my No. 9 running back option this week. Bell had 88 yards on 22 touches in Week 5. He should see another big workload in Week 6 as the Jets attempt to keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs on a per-game basis. Look for the Jets to lean on Bell in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Adrian Peterson is a sleeper this week as the Washington Redskins travel to face the Miami Dolphins. I have Peterson as my No. 21 running back. I expect the Redskins to give Peterson a large workload in their first game since firing head coach Jay Gruden. Peterson will face a Dolphins unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. The future Hall of Famer is a low-end RB2 for Week 6.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones has had an up-and-down 2019 season, but I like him as a low-end RB2 or flex option in Week 6. The Buccaneers are in for a battle against the Carolina Panthers, who will likely be concentrating on Tampa Bay's cast of talented wide receivers. Jones should have room to operate underneath as a runner and pass catcher. He is my No. 26 running back this week.

Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at JAX

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at TB

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NYJ

4. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. PHI

7. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at DEN

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. DAL

10. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions at GB

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NO

12. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at CLE

13. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

14. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. SEA

15. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

17. Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. NYG

18. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

19. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

20. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. TEN

21. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins at MIA

22. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

23. Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins vs. WAS

24. Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles at MIN

25. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

26. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

27. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

28. Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins at MIA

29. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

30. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans at KC