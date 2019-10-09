Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson leads all quarterbacks with 308 rushing yards this season, completing 65.4 percent of his throws for 1,271 yards, 11 scores and five interceptions in five starts. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Kyle Murray and Tom Brady top my Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott round out my top-10 options for Week 6.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at your league's waiver wire or free agent pool. There are several capable gunslingers with great matchups who should be on your streaming radar.

You also should remove Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 6 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has cooled down a bit since his scorching start to the season, but he remains an elite option at the position. I have Jackson as my top quarterback for Week 6. I expect Jackson to light up the Cincinnati Bengals, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Jackson has only gone over 300 passing yards once in 2019, but is still producing on the ground. He should have a huge day in Week 6, in what I expect to be a lopsided game against division rival Baltimore.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his five games this season. He is coming off a season-best performance, passing for 348 yards and three scores in a win against the Washington Redskins. The New England Patriots star is my No. 5 quarterback for Week 6. The Patriots are facing the New York Giants, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Brady should have another explosive day against this beatable secondary.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is my No. 7 option for Week 6. The Falcons travel for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Ryan passed for at least 300 passing yards in his first five games of the season. He also had multiple passing scores in four of his last five games this season and in eight of his last nine games dating back to last season. The Cardinals are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I expect Ryan to air it out once again in Week 6. Keep him in your lineup as a QB1.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of two undefeated NFL teams entering Week 6. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been aided by an excellent running game, but is also playing well from a real life and fantasy football perspective. Garoppolo has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his last three games. He has a decent shot to do that again in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed four passing scores from quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks entering this NFC West matchup. Garoppolo is my No. 9 quarterback, landing in QB1 territory. He is a great option if you need a bye week fill-in.

LONGSHOTS

Not many people thought Gardner Minshew would be one of the NFL's premier rookie quarterbacks in 2019, but the Jacksonville Jaguars gunslinger boasts a 105.7 quarterback rating and a 9 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio entering Week 6. Minshew has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his five appearances this season. He has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three starts. I expect another stream-worthy day from Minshew in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Minshew is another good bye week fill-in option. He is my No. 14 quarterback for Week 6.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has been another surprise this season as he fills in for an injured Cam Newton. Allen started out hot, passing for four touchdowns in Week 3. He failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 4, before posting mediocre statistics in Week 5. This week I have Allen as my No. 17 quarterback. He is a low-end streaming option, but should only be used if you are desperate. Allen's Panthers have a divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at KC

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. NYG

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at CLE

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

10. Dak Prescott, Dak Prescott at NYJ

11. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

12. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. PIT

13. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at MIN

14. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NO

15. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. PHI

17. Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers at TB

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. SEA

19. Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints at JAX

20. Case Keenum, Washington Redskins at MIA