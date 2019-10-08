New York Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared to return, will start vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis four weeks ago. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was cleared for contact and will return this week after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

The Jets announced Tuesday that Darnold will start Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The second-year quarterback missed the last three games due to a bout with mono, which caused him to have an enlarged spleen.

Darnold said he felt healthy enough to play last week, but he was still experiencing some swelling in his spleen.

"I feel good. Energy's awesome," Darnold said Monday. "Just looking to play this week, but [have to] wait for the doctor's orders [Tuesday]. I'm excited to hear the news, I have a feeling it's going to be good news. I thought maybe it would come last week, but had to wait it out again.

"Hopefully this week it's better news and I get to practice and get ready for a game on Sunday."

Darnold took first-team reps in practice last week before being ruled out for the Jets' Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. He hasn't played since a season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Darnold is expected to provide an immediate boost to the Jets' struggling offense. New York (0-4) has scored only two offensive touchdowns this season.

In one start this season, Darnold completed 28-of-41 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown.