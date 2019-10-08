Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski joins Fox Sports as NFL analyst

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will make his debut with the network Thursday night as part of Fox Sports' coverage of the game between the New York Giants and Patriots. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski joined FOX Sports as an NFL analyst, the network announced Tuesday.

Gronkowski, who retired from the league in March after nine seasons, will make his debut on FOX NFL Thursday, as part of the network's coverage of a matchup between the New York Giants and the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

"We're thrilled Rob chose FOX Sports for the next phase of his football life," FOX Sports executive producer and the executive vice president of production and operations Brad Zager said Tuesday in a statement. "He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

"His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit for FOX Sports."

Gronkowski retired from the NFL as a three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro choice. He recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns, while setting numerous regular season and postseason records for his position.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports," Gronkowski said in a statement. "For the past 25 years, they've offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I'll be able to learn from the best in the business."

Gronkowski, 30, retired from the league after a career filled with multiple significant injuries. Since his retirement, he has partnered with a company that manufactures CBD products that aim to relieve pain from sports injuries.