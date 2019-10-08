49ers' Richard Sherman criticizes Baker Mayfield for 'bush league' handshake

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (pictured) appeared to shake hands with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the coin flip Monday night. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman took issue with what he said was a lack of respect from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Sherman, who is in his ninth season in the NFL, claimed Mayfield snubbed him during Monday's pregame handshake.

"What's amazing, and annoying, was him not shaking hands at the beginning," Sherman told reporters Monday. "That's some college [expletive]. It's ridiculous. We're all trying to get psyched up, but shaking hands with your opponent -- that's NFL etiquette. And when you pull bush league stuff, that's disrespectful to the game. And believe me, that's going to get us fired up."

In a viral video, 49ers and Browns players met at midfield for the coin toss. Sherman walked down the line of Cleveland players and exchanged words and handshakes. When he arrives at Mayfield, he appeared to have a physical interaction with the quarterback and said a few words.

Ppl freaking out over a handshake gave me a good laugh. I will lose no sleep over it and have moved on to the next opponent.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 8, 2019

After video of the pre-coin flip interaction between Sherman and Mayfield went viral, the cornerback clarified his original comment and told reporters Tuesday the 49ers were angry that Mayfield darted away immediately after the coin toss.

In another viral video, Mayfield is seen running off the field after the Browns elected to receive and Sherman appeared to wave goodbye to him.

"That's it. They are making way too big of a story of a blowout," Sherman said. "He [expletive] us off. We put a foot in his [expletive]. End of story."

Sherman intercepted Mayfield on the Browns' second offensive possession as the 49ers earned a 31-3 blowout victory over Cleveland.