Eagles RB Darren Sproles passes Tim Brown for fifth in career all-purpose yards

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles passed Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown for fifth place in career all-purpose yards Sunday against the New York Jets.

Sproles reached the mark on a punt return in the third quarter of the Eagles' 31-6 victory over the Jets. He jumped over Brown (19,682) and joined Jerry Rice (23,546), Brian Mitchell (23,330), Walter Payton (21,803) and Emmitt Smith (21,564) in the top 5.

Sproles later limped off the field a few plays after the punt return and didn't return to the contest. He exited the game with 19,684 career all-purpose yards.

The veteran tailback, listed at 5-foot-6, is playing in his 15th season in the league. The then-San Diego Chargers selected him in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. Out of that draft's group of running backs, only he and Frank Gore are still playing.

Sproles, 36, is a three-time Pro Bowl choice. He is the only player in NFL history to register more than 30 receiving touchdowns (32), more than 20 rushing scores (23), at least one kickoff return touchdown (two) and at least one punt return score (seven).

Sproles spent six seasons with the Chargers before joining the New Orleans Saints for a three-year stint. The Saints eventually traded him to the Eagles in March 2014.

Through five games this season, Sproles has 15 carries for 59 yards and five receptions for 21 yards. He has recorded 3,545 rushing yards and 4,837 receiving yards in his career.