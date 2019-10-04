Seahawks QB Russell Wilson shines in win vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-29 win against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday in Seattle. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led his team to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Rams on the strength of four touchdown passes.

Wilson also completed 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards in the 30-29 triumph Thursday in Seattle. His best throw of the night came with a minute remaining in the first quarter.

"I left it all on the field," Wilson told reporters, adding it was one of the best games he's ever played.

Wilson took the snap on a 1st and 10 at the 13 yard line during the Seahawks' first touchdown sequence. He faked a handoff before dropping back in the pocket. Wilson then ran away from the Rams pass rush before throwing down the left flank while on the move. The pass dropped into the back left corner of the end zone, finding Tyler Lockett for a touchdown.

"That was a great play by Russ," Lockett said. "Things didn't work out the way we wanted them to with the play being ran. Russell kept the play alive."

Seattle (4-1) fumbled on the game's opening drive. The Rams (3-2) took a 6-0 lead with two Greg Zuerlein field goals. Wilson answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped off with his perfect pass to Lockett. The Seahawks pushed their lead to 14-6 with a Wilson 40-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf in the second quarter.

The Rams answered with an eight-play, 50-yard drive just before the half. Quarterback Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp with a 9-yard touchdown pass to cap off the scoring drive.

The Rams took a 20-14 edge by scoring on the opening drive of the second half. Todd Gurley had an 8-yard rushing touchdown to cap off the 6-play, 75-yard drive.

The Seahawks answered three drives later when Wilson found David Moore on a 10-yard touchdown toss, giving Seattle a 21-20 lead. But the Rams snatched the lead back on the next drive, with Gurley running in his second score of the game.

Seattle got a 42-yard field goal from Jason Myers at the start of the fourth quarter. The Rams pushed their lead to 29-24 with another Zuerlein field goal on the next drive.

Wilson led the Seahawks on a 12-play, 60-yard drive on the next possession. He hit running back Chris Carson with a 5-yard pass for the go-ahead score. Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal on the Rams' final drive, denying his team of a late lead.

"I thought Russell played one of the best games I've ever seen him play," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "I've never seen him play with so much magic.

"I just thought Russ stole the show tonight as he did so much, and on top of what he has done to start the season off in great fashion. So I'm really fired up for him and our team, and our guys are really excited to be able to cheer for him in that way tonight."

Carson had 118 yards on 27 carries in the win. Goff completed 29 of 49 passes for 395 yards, one score and an interception for the Rams. Gurley had 15 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns, but also fumbled. Rams tight end Gerald Everett had a game-high 136 yards on seven catches. Cooper Kupp had 117 yards and a score on nine catches for the Rams.

Seattle out-gained Los Angeles 167 yards to 82 yards on the ground.

The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. EDT Oct. 13 in Los Angeles. The Seahawks face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 13 in Cleveland.