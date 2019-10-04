Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs on possible trade: 'Truth to all rumors'

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he hasn't requested a trade from the team, but added there is "truth to all rumors."

"I haven't communicated anything," Diggs told reporters Thursday. "The conversations I've had [with the Vikings] have only been about the team and trying to have success on the field.

"I mean, the state that we're in right now, definitely there's a lot of questions. I can't sit up here and act like everything is OK. It's obviously not, but what I can say at this point is that I'm trying to work through it."

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Diggs has voiced his growing frustrations with the organization. The wideout wasn't at practice Wednesday for what the team labeled as non-injury reasons.

Despite tension between the sides, the Vikings don't plan to trade Diggs unless a large offer is presented, according to NFL Media.

Diggs returned to practice Thursday as a full participant and said he hopes to play Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was non-committal on the receiver's status for Week 5 and called it an "internal matter."

"We'll have to see," Zimmer said. "It's an internal matter, and I'm not going to talk about it."

Diggs' target share has dipped four percent in the first four games of this season from where it was in 2018. He has caught 13 of his 19 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown this year.