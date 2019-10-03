San Francisco 49ers place WR Jalen Hurd on IR, re-sign Jordan Matthews

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers placed rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

The 49ers also announced that the team re-signed veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year contract. The wideout was at practice Thursday.

Hurd, who has been dealing with a back injury since training camp, was inactive in each of the 49ers' first three games this season. During a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, the 2019 third-round draft pick recorded three receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthews has 270 catches for 3,255 yards and 22 touchdowns in five NFL seasons. He was with the 49ers in training camp but was released before the start of the season.

The 49ers also placed Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve and signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to a one-year contract. Verrett injured his knee during the team's Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.