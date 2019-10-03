Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey among NFL Players of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards through the first four weeks of the season. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey highlighted the NFL's Players of the Month in September following their standout performances through the first four weeks of the season.

The NFL announced its top players for last month on Thursday, with Mahomes winning AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, currently leads the NFL in passing yards (1,510) and touchdowns (10) through four games this season.

Mahomes, despite missing his top wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, has carried the Chiefs to a 4-0 record. It marked Mahomes' second Player of the Month award in his career.

In the NFC, McCaffrey earned Offensive Player of the Month as the Panthers' primary offensive weapon. He has an NFL-best 629 scrimmage yards through four games and is on pace to break Chris Johnson's 2009 record of 2,509 total yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors, and New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty took home the same award in the AFC.

Thomas Morstead was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month, while Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan won the AFC special teams award.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and Panthers linebacker Brian Burns each earned offensive and defensive Rookie of the Month honors, respectively.