New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley running, cutting after ankle injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain during the Giants' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was running and cutting on the practice field Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than two weeks ago.

Barkley was seen stretching and working out with the Giants' medical staff on a side field. Despite his light workout, the Giants listed him as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the team's official injury report.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur didn't rule out Barkley for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it remains unlikely that he plays. League sources told ESPN that Barkley is eyeing a return the following week, when the Giants visit the New England Patriots on Oct. 10.

"I don't know yet," Shurmur said about the tailback's availability. "We're just going to see where he's at. He's out there moving around. I've seen him moving around. I guess this is the first opportunity for you guys too, so that's probably why it's a point of interest."

Initially, Barkley was expected to miss four to six weeks due to the ankle injury. In his absence, third-year pro Wayne Gallman has replaced him in the Giants' starting lineup.

Gallman recorded 118 total yards and two touchdowns in New York's 24-7 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. In three games this season, Barkley has tallied 37 carries for 237 yards and one touchdown, adding 11 receptions for 74 yards.