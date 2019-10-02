Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) injured his collarbone and sternum during the Chiefs' Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his collarbone and sternum in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chiefs' official injury report. Despite his return to practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was noncommittal about the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We just got to see how they do out here," Reid told reporters. "I'm not going to say anything on that."

Hill received positive news on his most recent shoulder checkup, according to ESPN. The Chiefs will continue to evaluate how he looks during practice and won't rush him back.

Before last week's game against the Detroit Lions, Hill was running routes and catching passes during warm-ups. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that he believes the receiver can immediately work back into the offense without any issues.

"I don't think it will take long at all," Mahomes said. "We worked all off-season and obviously in training camp and everything like that. ... Just having him out there and being able to just pick up where we left off will be something that will be easy to do. I'm glad to have him out here this week and kind of get back to throwing to him again."

In his lone game this season, Hill tallied two receptions for 16 yards. He recorded 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.