Fantasy football: Week 5 wide receiver rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) is tied for a league-leading four receiving touchdowns and has the third-most receiving yards (386) in the NFL this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Adam Thielen and Michael Thomas top my Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Gordon, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Tyler Boyd round out my top 10 options for Week 5.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass-catchers with great Week 5 matchups. Check out my Week 5 add/drops article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Week 5 included some bizarre performances and injuries impacting the position. Make sure to monitor the injury status of your players when determining who to put in your lineup. You should also remove Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 5 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is breaking out in 2019 and he is my No. 1 option at the position for Week 5. Godwin already has four touchdowns this season and had a season-high 172 yards and two scores on 12 catches in Week 4. This week he is facing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Look for Godwin to blow up again in Week 5 as the Saints' secondary struggles to cover the Buccaneers' emerging group of elite pass-catchers.

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins could have had a huge game in Week 4 if not for some missed throws from quarterback Deshaun Watson. The star wide receiver has failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards or catch a touchdown pass in three consecutive games, but I expect a rebound game in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons just allowed three touchdown passes to Tennessee Titans wide receivers in Week 4. The Falcons are also tied for allowing the second-most scores to wide receivers in 2019. Hopkins should stay in your lineup as a WR1 despite his recent struggles.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Minnesota Vikings star Adam Thielen is another player who struggled in Week 4 after a poor quarterback performance. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins apologized for the effort and promised to improve his throws to Thielen and fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs. I expect Thielen to double his six Week 4 targets in a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. This should be Cousins' best game of the season, leading to success for Diggs and Thielen. Thielen is my No. 4 wide receiver for Week 5, landing in WR1 territory. The Giants enter this game having allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Keep Thielen and Diggs in your lineup.

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is set to have a huge game in Week 5 against the Washington Redskins. The Redskins have allowed the second-most fantasy points and the most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. Gordon hasn't scored since Week 1 but he should see a season-high in yards and has a great chance to score against the Redskins. He is a low-end WR1 for me in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Demarcus Robinson was trending into a breakout star before the Detroit Lions held Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes without a touchdown pass in Week 4. Robinson still managed to draw a team-high nine targets in the win against Detroit. He turned those targets into four catches for 35 yards. I expect Mahomes to throw multiple touchdown passes in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Robinson is a good bet to score in this matchup as the Colts' secondary lends its primary focus to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Sammy Watikins.

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is returning from a four-week suspension in Week 5. The veteran target should be a huge help for emerging rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Tate and Sterling Shepard should find plenty of room to operate against the Minnesota Vikings, who have uncharacteristically struggled to defend wide receivers in 2019. Tate is a dart throw, since he has yet to play in 2019, but is my No. 33 wide receiver for Week 5.

Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. ATL

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. at HOU

4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

6. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at SF

7. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots at WAS

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. GB

10. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ARI

11. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at CIN

12. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

13. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

14. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at WAS

15. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYJ

16. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. IND

17. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at OAK

18. Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Green Bay Packers at DAL

19. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos at LAC

20. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

21. Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs vs. IND

22. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at HOU

23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

24. Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots at WAS

25. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. ATL

26. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at LAC

27. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at TEN

28. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. MIN

29. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. JAX

30. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. CHI

31. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers at DAL

32. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. JAX

33. Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. MIN

34. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. IND

35. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

36. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYK

37. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at CAR

38. Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys vs. GB

39. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers vs. CLE

40. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at PHI

41. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

42. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at TEN

43. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons at HOU

44. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at PHI

45. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at CAR

46. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. GB

47. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts at KC

48. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ARI

49. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. NE

50. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at KC