Fantasy football: Week 5 tight end rankings

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) had at least 85 receiving yards in each of his first four games this season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz and Evan Engram top my Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Jimmy Graham, Austin Hooper, Darren Waller, Greg Olsen and Jack Doyle round out my top-10 options for Week 5.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my top add/drops for Week 5. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is my top option at the position for Week 5, regardless of format. Kelce has just one score on the season, but I'm expecting a huge game from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. I'm expecting a touchdown from Kelce Sunday in Kansas City. The All-Pro also has a shot at 100 receiving yards.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has yet to eclipse 60 receiving yards or score a touchdown this season, but he could change that in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The 49ers are coming off a Week 4 bye and I suspect they worked on getting Kittle more involved in the offense this week. Keep him in your lineup, regardless of format.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen entered Week 4 trending in the right direction, but only posted five yards on two receptions against the Houston Texans. I'm expecting a rebound for Olsen in Week 5. The Panthers are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars and I expect them to try to limit Christian McCaffrey, leaving Olsen open underneath. Olsen is my No. 9 option this week and should be started in league's that require starting tight ends.

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker is my No. 11 option at the position in Week 5. While the Buffalo Bills own one of the top defenses in the NFL, I expect Walker to get plenty of looks from Marcus Mariota as the Titans' top wide receivers are taken out of the game Sunday in Nashville.

LONGSHOTS

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook is my No. 15 tight end for Week 5. Cook has yet to score this season but I see that first touchdown coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Teddy Bridgewater should be airing it out against Tampa Bay, often trying to find Cook underneath.

Buffalo Bills rookie Dawson Knox is worth a look as a streaming starter if you are in a league that requires starting the position. Knox looked like an important part of the Bills' offense in the last two weeks. This week he faces the Tennessee Titans, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Knox is my No. 19 tight end for Week 5.

Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. IND

2. George Kittle, San Franciso 49ers vs. CLE

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYJ

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. MIN

6. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers at DAL

7. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at HOU

8. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. CHI

9. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. JAX

10. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts at KC

11. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans vs. BUF

12. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ARI

13. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

14. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at KC

15. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

16. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. GB

17. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

18. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

19. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at TEN

20. Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals at CIN