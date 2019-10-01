Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Week 4 of the NFL season included both bizarre and breakout fantasy football performances. Week 5 is sure to provide more excitement, but it also has two teams on a bye. Be sure to monitor your waiver wire to fill in those bye week spots and build up your roster.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you also should be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups. The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins have Week 5 byes, so take players from those teams out of your lineup.

This is the time of the year when you want to make speculative adds to your bench, opening the door for a new breakout star if one of his teammates is injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 5:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Gardner Minshew; RB | Nyheim Hines, Gus Edwards; WR | Geronimo Allison, A.J. Brown; TE | Tyler Eifert; D/ST | Tennessee Titans; K | Aldrick Rosas

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Darnold, Chase Daniel; RB | Tony Pollard, Dexter Williams; WR | Dontrelle Inman, Keke Coutee, Antonio Callaway; TE | Gerald Everett; D/ST | Philadelphia Eagles

TOP DROPS

QB | Mitchell Trubisky; RB | Rex Burkhead, Latavius Murray, Kareem Hunt; WR | Mecole Hardman; TE | Jordan Reed

QUARTERBACK

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his four games this season in relief of the injured Nick Foles. He is a great bye week fill-in down the stretch and can be used in good matchups. This week, you might want to stay away from starting the Jaguars quarterback since he faces a tough Carolina Panthers defense. Minshew also is a decent strategy addition if you want to keep him away from a quarterback-needy owner in your league and if you have the space on your bench.

RUNNING BACK

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has yet to score this season, but he is a decent speculative add for your roster down the stretch. Hines only should be added in deeper leagues. The Colts' running back is a good target if you are playing in a points-per-reception format. Hines might be another good streaming option in Week 5 as the Colts face the Chiefs and should be playing from behind, creating opportunity for Hines as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Colts starter Marlon Mack also is dealing with an ankle issue, which could put Hines in starting territory for Week 5.

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards posted 78 yards on nine touches in Week 3, but followed up that performance with just 36 yards in Week 4. Edwards is a must-own if you are a Mark Ingram owner. I also think Edwards has standalone value and could have a decent game in Week 5 against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to running backs in 2019. You should be adding backup running backs like Edwards to your bench each week in an attempt to roster a new starter if an injury occurs.

WIDE RECEIVER

Geronimo Allison is one of my top waiver wire additions for Week 5. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver could see a much larger workload if star pass-catcher Davante Adams misses the game due to a toe injury. Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season in Week 4, possibly signaling a hot streak for the star quarterback. If Rodgers stays sizzling, look for Allison to benefit, regardless of Adams' ailment. Allison has two touchdowns in his last three games. He is likely to get close to 50 receiving yards and has a chance at a score in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

TIGHT END

The Cincinnati Bengals' offense looked awful on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Tyler Eifert was targeted often. The Bengals' tight end also had a great chance for a touchdown, but had the ball bounce off of his hands. I like Eifert as a streaming option in Week 5 if you are in a league that requires starting a tight end. The Bengals will face the Arizona Cardinals, a unit that has allowed the most fantasy points, catches, yards and touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Eifert should be a top-12 tight end option against the Cardinals.