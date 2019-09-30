Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had 85 yards on seven catches during a 34-30 win against the Detroit Lions Sunday in Detroit. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and LeSean McCoy completed a rare hook-and-ladder play during a Week 4 win against the Detroit Lions.

The play came at the start of the fourth quarter during the Chiefs' 34-30 victory Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a snap from the shotgun formation during a 2nd-and-12 play from the Lions' 45 yard line at the start of the sequence.

Mahomes rolled out to his right before spotting Kelce and throwing the ball to the other side of the field. The pass sailed over McCoy and landed in the hands of the star tight end.

Kelce caught the ball with his back to the end zone at the 35 yard line. He secured the catch before tossing the ball back to McCoy near the 40 yard line. Kelce anticipated he was about to be tackled by Lions defensive back Tracy Walker before lateraling the ball to McCoy.

The Chiefs' running back darted up the field, dodging defenders until being brought down at the Detroit 13 yard line. Kelce gained 10 yards on his catch before McCoy gained 23 yards to complete the play.

"It was another play where I was just trying to scramble and extend the play," Mahomes told reporters. "The guys were working for me. I actually saw LeSean first but then I saw Kelce farther down the field and I threw it to him. I just saw that look in his eye and knew something was going to happen.

"That's such an amazing play by a guy to think that in that moment. And it's a selfless play, giving all of his yards to LeSean. It just shows he just wants to win in whatever way possible."

McCoy called Kelce "crazy" for the play.

"[Kelce] really showed how good he is," McCoy said. "We all know he is a great player. But in crunch time we needed him and he stepped up with big catches. ... He's a superstar."

Mahomes scrambled for a first down before Darrel Williams capped off the drive with a 1-yard rushing score. Williams' touchdown gave the Chiefs a 27-23 advantage. The Lions took a 30-27 lead on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 2:31 remaining.

The Chiefs took their final lead of the game when Williams scored his second touchdown of the fourth quarter with 23 seconds remaining.

Mahomes completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards in the win. Kelce had 85 yards on seven catches. McCoy had 89 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 13 touches for the Chiefs.

"Nothing in this offense is planned baby," Kelce told NFL Network. "Pat started improvising, so I started improvising. Just going out there trying to make plays and I'm just thankful 'Shady' [McCoy] is a baller and made it shake."

The Chiefs (4-0) host the Indianapolis Colts at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.