Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has dislocated left shoulder

Injured Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks on the sideline during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to miss the team's Week 5 matchup against the Oakland Raiders due to a shoulder injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Trubisky sustained a dislocated left shoulder with a slight labrum tear during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback currently doesn't plan to undergo surgery.

Trubisky will travel with the team to London for its game against the Raiders but is unlikely to play, according to ESPN. Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn't provide a timetable for the gunslinger's return, insisting the team will "know more throughout the day."

"It's his left shoulder," Nagy told reporters Monday. "And so we'll know more here throughout the day. I think the biggest thing is making sure that he feels good and then doctor-wise and all that stuff, he's OK. We'll keep an eye on it. I'll know more later on here today."

RELATED Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ruled out with shoulder injury

Trubisky suffered the shoulder injury on the Bears' sixth offensive play of the game against the Vikings. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter sacked Trubisky for a 10-yard loss in the first half. During the play, the 25-year-old quarterback's body twisted and his left shoulder struck the ground as Hunter pulled him down, causing the Bears signal-caller to fumble the ball.

Minnesota defensive lineman Everson Griffen recovered the fumble, but a defensive holding penalty on Vikings safety Anthony Harris negated the turnover.

RELATED Oakland Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict suspended for season after illegal hit

Trubisky went to the blue injury tent for evaluation before being escorted to the Bears' locker room. He later returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky in the starting lineup following his early departure. He is expected to start against the Raiders if Trubisky is unable to suit up.