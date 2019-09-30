Atlanta Falcons trade Duke Riley to Philadelphia Eagles for Johnathan Cyprien

Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien (37) has started 70 career games in six seasons. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons, in desperate need of safety help, acquired veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien from the Philadelphia Eagles, the teams announced Monday.

The Falcons traded linebacker Duke Riley and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles for Cyprien and a 2020 seventh-round selection, according to the teams.

The 29-year-old Cyprien has started 70 career games across six seasons in the NFL, including four years as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting strong safety. Known more as an in-the-box safety, he recorded 100-plus tackles in each of his first four seasons in the league.

Cyprien signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in August after playing one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. His role with the Eagles was limited to 15 total snaps as a reserve this year.

The Falcons lost Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Neal underwent surgery last week and is expected to make a full recovery.

In Neal's absence, the Falcons needed help at the position, particularly with tackling and stopping the run.

Riley, a 2017 third-round draft pick, failed to carve out a role on defense after starting 10 games last season. He recorded 60 total tackles in 2018.