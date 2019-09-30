Arizona Cardinals release veteran safety D.J. Swearinger

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals cut veteran safety D.J. Swearinger four games into the regular season, the team announced Monday.

Swearinger had played for the Cardinals since last December after the team claimed him off waivers from the Washington Redskins. The Redskins released the defensive back after he made critical comments about the team's coaching staff and their playcalling following a loss against the Tennessee Titans.

The 28-year-old Swearinger started the Cardinals' first four games this season and recorded 28 combined tackles with one pass defensed. He struggled in pass coverage, allowing a passer rating of 145.3 when he was targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

The seven-year veteran has 389 total tackles, 14 interceptions and 40 passes defensed in 94 career games with the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Redskins and Cardinals.

We have released S D.J. Swearinger, re-signed WR A.J. Richardson to our practice squad and placed WR Johnnie Dixon on the practice squad injured reserve list.https://t.co/i8roUhQbHu— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 30, 2019

In other roster moves, the Cardinals re-signed wide receiver A.J. Richardson to the practice squad and placed fellow wideout Johnnie Dixon on the practice squad injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury.