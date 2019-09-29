Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey chokes Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got into a scuffle during Sunday's game that resulted in the defender choking him on the field.

In the second half of the Ravens' matchup against the Browns, Humphrey and Beckham battled against each other on a running play. During the sequence, Beckham appeared to throw a punch at the defensive back before he placed his hands on the wideout's throat.

Beckham then attempted to throw Humphrey down by his face mask, but the corner countered the move and slammed the former New York Giants pass-catcher to the ground. As Beckham laid on the field, Humphrey appeared to choke him with both hands.

Humphrey said he apologized to Beckham after the game. He didn't say whether Beckham apologized in return.

"I ran into him after the game and apologized," Humphrey told reporters. "It's not really the brand of football I want to represent. The whistle blowed. It has to be over with."

Both players were flagged on the play, which took place in front of an on-field referee. Humphrey wasn't ejected following the altercation.

"I saw what you saw," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters. "He was getting choked on the ground. They get away with that because it's Odell. I'm going to be on the phone with [NFL senior vice president of officiating] Al [Riveron] when I get on the bus."

The Browns defeated the Ravens 40-25 on Sunday. Beckham recorded two receptions for 20 yards on seven targets against Baltimore.