Oakland Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict ejected for illegal helmet-to-helmet hit

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders linebacker and team captain Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts for unnecessary roughness.

Burfict was disqualified from the contest for a violent helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Initially, the Raiders received a 15-yard penalty for the collision, but Burfict was eventually ejected after officials reviewed the play.

Burfict, who has a history of suspensions and fines for illegal hits throughout his NFL career, lowered his helmet to initiate a late hit on Doyle after a five-yard reception on third down.

Doyle caught the ball on his knees and was attempting to get up to gain additional yards when Burfict launched into him and collided with Doyle's helmet.

Vontaze Burfict was ejected from the game for this late hit. (via @SharpFootball)pic.twitter.com/Lj8kv5hyxx— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 29, 2019

Burfict has missed 10 games in his career, with six of those due to violations of the league's player safety rules. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 campaign for multiple violations and he missed another three contests in 2017 for hitting a defenseless player.

Burfict played the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before the Raiders signed him to a one-year contract in the off-season.

The Raiders defeated the Colts 31-24 to improve to a 2-2 record this season.