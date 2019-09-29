Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat have agreed to a contract extension with coach Erik Spoelstra.

League sources told ESPN, the Miami Herald and South Flordia Sun Sentinel that the pact is for four years. Spoelstra, 48, was entering the final year of his contract. He is the second-longest tenured active coach with the same team in the NBA.

Spoelstra posted a 523-363 record in his first 11 seasons with the Heat. He also led the team to two NBA Finals victories. Spoelstra joined the Heat in 1995 as a video coordinator. He was promoted to an assistant coach before being hired as head coach in 2008.

The Heat begin the regular season with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 23 at American Airlines Arena in Miami. The Heat posted a 39-43 record last season, following a 44-38 campaign in 2017-2018.