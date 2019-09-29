Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes stares down ref during 25-yard run

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his growing list of highlight-reel plays, staring down an on-field referee during a long run Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

During the first half against the Lions, Mahomes scrambled on third down and picked up a first down on a 25-yard run.

In the middle of the run, Mahomes turned his head and glanced at ref Walt Anderson to possibly look for a penalty flag. After staring at Anderson, he continued his run, showing off his elite field awareness.

Despite Mahomes' no-look run, the Chiefs struggled offensively and trailed the Lions for a majority of the contest. Kansas City rallied to defeat Detroit 34-30.

Mahomes completed 24-of-42 passes for 315 yards with no touchdowns. He added six carries for 54 yards.