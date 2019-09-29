Fantasy football: Colts' Hilton, Redskins' McLaurin, Bills' Singletary ruled out for Week 4

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (R) has 195 yards and four touchdowns in three games this season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary are among the players who won't play in Week 4 due to injuries.

If you have them on your fantasy football team, they need to be taken out of your starting lineup and replaced with an active player.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon -- who missed the first three weeks of the season due to a contract hold out -- is listed as active for Week 4. The Chargers will be without running back Justin Jackson, kicker Michael Badgley and wide receiver Mike Williams for their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is active for the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills. Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is also active.

Hilton will miss the Colts game due to a quad injury. He was previously listed as doubtful for the Week 4 clash. Singletary practiced this week but will not play for the Bills due to a hamstring injury. McLaurin is also dealing with a hamstring issue.

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson will not play against the Chargers because of hip and calf issues.

Once you remove the inactive players from your starting lineup, try to find options with good matchups who will be a factor in their team's offense. Hilton's absence means the Colts will likely spread the ball around to multiple pass-catchers. I have Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell as a sleeper option at the position for Week 4. Campbell could see a large workload and increased targets from quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

Singletary's absence means Frank Gore will see a heavy workload against the Patriots. I like Gore as a low-end RB2 in Week 4.