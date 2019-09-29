Ekeler, Rivers lead Chargers to win over Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed 24 of 30 passes for 310 yards and two scores in a win against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and quarterback Philip Rivers had their way with the Miami Dolphins defense in a 30-10 win Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Ekeler had 122 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the victory. Rivers completed 24 of 30 passes for 310 yards and two scores for the Chargers.

The Chargers hadn't beaten the Dolphins in Miami since 1981 entering Sunday's showdown.

"It was good to win on the road, especially a place where we haven't done very well in a long time," Rivers said. "It took a lot of guys contributing.

"It has been a long time. I know I hadn't played worth a hoot here."

Chargers kicker Ty Long made a 44-yard field goal on the game's opening drive. The Dolphins answered with a 6-play, 80-yard scoring drive on their first possession. Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen connected with DeVante Parker on a 34-yard touchdown toss to cap off the drive, giving Miami its first lead of the season.

That lead didn't last long.

The Chargers (2-2) scored on their next drive to take a 10-7 advantage. Rivers connected with running back Troymaine Pope on a 13-yard touchdown pass to end that drive.

Jason Sanders made a 30-yard field goal on the Dolphins' next possession to tie the score at 10-10 in the second quarter. Sanders went on to miss two long attempts on the Dolphins' final possessions of the first half. The Chargers took a 17-10 lead at the half after Rivers connected with Ekeler on an 18-yard scoring toss.

Miami (0-4) punted on the first possession of the second half. The Chargers responded with a 16-play, 77-yard drive, taking 10:33 off the clock. Long hit a 45-yard field goal to give Los Angeles a 20-10 advantage. Ekeler ran in for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter before Long made a 51-yard attempt for a 30-10 lead.

"I see progress," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "They work hard. They fight hard. The effort is there. The communication is there. They practice hard. They are doing everything.

"But there are some opporuntities with plays we should make ... we are hurting ourselves in a lot of ways."

Rosen completed 17 of 24 passes for 180 yards, one score and an interception in the loss.

The Dolphins have a bye week before hosting the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 13 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Chargers host the Denver Broncos in Week 5 at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 6 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

"I am pleased with the win," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "We finished this first quarter [of the season] 2-2. Now we have to go back and do everything we can to try and win this second quarter."