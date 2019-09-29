Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ruled out with shoulder injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sustained a left shoulder injury on the Bears' sixth offensive play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a left shoulder injury.

Trubisky suffered the shoulder ailment on the Bears' sixth offensive play of the game. The team announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter sacked Trubisky for a 10-yard loss in the first half. During the play, the 25-year-old quarterback's body twisted and his left shoulder struck the ground as Hunter pulled him down, causing the gunslinger to fumble the ball.

Minnesota defensive lineman Everson Griffen recovered the fumble, but a defensive holding penalty on Vikings safety Anthony Harris negated the turnover.

Trubisky went to the blue injury tent for evaluation before being escorted to the Bears' locker room. According to NFL Media, he later returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky in the starting lineup. Midway through the third quarter, he was 20-for-25 passing with 184 yards and one touchdown.

Trubisky completed 2-of-3 passes for nine yards before his early departure. The Bears led the Vikings 13-0 with under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.