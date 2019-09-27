Philadelphia Eagles re-sign CB Orlando Scandrick amid injuries

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (L) originally signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in July, but he was released in the preseason. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick to aid the team's injury-riddled secondary.

The team announced the roster move Friday. The Eagles released linebacker L.J. Fort in a corresponding move.

The Eagles originally signed Scandrick to a one-year contract in late July before he was released at the end of the preseason. The 32-year-old defensive back played seven games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after spending 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran defensive back will provide relief to an Eagles defensive backfield that has been struck by multiple injuries. Starting cornerback Ronald Darby missed Thursday's victory over Green Bay with a hamstring injury, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) sustained injuries against the Packers.

Philadelphia was forced to move special-teamer Craig James, who played significant snaps at corner, into the secondary due to the injuries. Cre'von LeBlanc is already on injured reserve and Jalen Mills is on the physically unable to perform list.

The Eagles (2-2) will play the New York Jets on Oct. 6 in their next matchup.