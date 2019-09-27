Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard ruled out, T.Y. Hilton doubtful vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) injured his quadriceps late in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was ruled out and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, the team announced Friday.

Leonard, who led the NFL in tackles (163) as a rookie last season, didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game, according to the Colts' official injury report. He hasn't practiced since he sustained a concussion in the team's Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Leonard will remain out until he passes the league's concussion protocol. Rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to start at middle linebacker again with Anthony Walker playing on the outside.

Hilton suffered a quadriceps injury late in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He remained in the game for a few more plays and caught a 4-yard touchdown before heading to the Colts' locker room. He sat out the final two quarters.

With Hilton doubtful to suit up against the Raiders, the Colts promoted receiver Ashton Dulin from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Indianapolis announced it waived cornerback Ryan Lewis in a corresponding roster move.