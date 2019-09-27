Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says Melvin Gordon will replace Austin Ekeler as the team's starting running back as soon as he's "ready."

Gordon ended a 64-day holdout for a new contract Thursday. He passed a physical and was cleared to practice. Lynn said Gordon is unlikely to play against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami.

"It's good to see him," Lynn told reporters Thursday. "He's in a good state of mind. His teammates were excited. I just can't wait to see him get out there and play the game he loves so much.

"He will practice. Never say never, but I doubt he'll play this weekend."

Lynn said the Chargers will work Gordon in slowly. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had 1,375 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 14 touchdowns in 12 starts last season.

"[Gordon is] our starter," Lynn said. "He was our starter for a reason. I like the way Austin and J.J. [Justin Jackson] have been working. They've done an excellent job and proved they can play in this league. They will still have a major role in this offense, but as soon as Melvin's ready, he'll go back to being our No. 1 guy."

The Chargers received a two-week roster exemption for Gordon, meaning he can return to the active roster as late as Week 6.

Gordon, 26, is playing on the final year of his rookie contract. He has a $4.6 million base salary in 2019. He will be a free agent after the season.

Ekeler has had a breakout year so far in 2019, picking up 368 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in three starts. Jackson has 155 yards from scrimmage in 2019. Ekeler is also playing on the final year of his contract.

The Chargers face the Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs in the NFL.